BCCI condemns Pakistan attack which killed Afghan Cricketers, calls it 'Cowardly' and 'Unwarranted'
Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has condemned the barbaric Pakistani attack which killed three Afghanistan cricketers.

At least three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, igniting diplomatic outrage and heartbreaking scenes across the cricketing world. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the players - Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - were among eight civilians killed in the Urgun district of Paktika province during the bombing on October 17.​

The young players had travelled to Sharana, Paktika's capital, to take part in a friendly cricket match. Upon returning home, they were targeted during a local gathering in what the ACB termed a "cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime." All three were considered bright prospects in Afghanistan's domestic circuit, with top-order batsman Kabeer Agha and seamer Sibghatullah regarded as future U-23 national hopefuls.​

The ACB swiftly announced Afghanistan's withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, calling the move "a gesture of respect to the victims."

National captain Rashid Khan, along with stars Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi, condemned the strike and labelled it a "tragedy for Afghan cricket." Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and several international players also expressed condolences on social media.​

The Islamabad government has yet to issue an official justification, but amid this, the BCCI clarified its stand on Saturday (October 18).

"BCCI expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province," a statement from secretary Devajit Saikia wrote.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss," it added.