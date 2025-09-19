Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg passes away after freak Scuba Diving Accident By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 15:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has passed away after a freak accident in Singapore. The renowned singer died following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

He was in Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he faced the accident. Medics revived him in critical condition and rushed him to hospital. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Garg succumbed to the accident.

Reports indicate that Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to save his life. The celebrated singer was aged 52 years. The adventure sports underwater, which is generally safe, was turned fatal for Garg. Although the exact cause of his death is not known, the upcoming time may reveal a clearer picture.

Who was Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg was an acclaimed Indian singer, composer, songwriter, and multifaceted artist from Assam. He was born on November 18, 1972, in Jorhat, Assam. He started his professional music career in 1992 with his debut Assamese album "Anamika," which gained immense popularity and transformed Assamese music.

Zubeen Garg was renowned for his versatility, having recorded over 32,000 songs in more than 40 languages spanning Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and more. He moved to Mumbai in 1995 to work in Bollywood, where he achieved national fame with the hit song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 film Gangster, earning him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards that year.

Apart from singing, he was also a music director, actor, film director, and philanthropist known for his contributions to music, films, and social causes. He played around 12 musical instruments and composed for various regional and Bollywood films.

Zubeen Garg - A Football Enthusiast

Zubeen Garg, Assam's cultural icon, has long expressed a deep love for sports, particularly football. His passion goes beyond being a fan-he has actively contributed to the game's growth in the region. In 2010, he became the brand ambassador of the Assam Football Association and also supported UBC Football Gurukul, aiming to nurture young talent in the Northeast. Zubeen has often used football as a tool for social causes, playing charity matches to raise funds for flood relief and even staging symbolic protests, such as against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019. His vision is clear: sport should unite people, free from religious or social divides.