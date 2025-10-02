From Doubt to Distance: How Rishab Nehra Turned Thoughts Of Quitting Into An 80m Javelin Triumph

ISIC Launches Everest Base Camp Expedition for Employees Ahead of Dussehra, Honouring Courage and Resilience By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 17:31 [IST]

In a unique celebration of courage, perseverance, and the human spirit, the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) has flagged off its first-ever employee expedition to the Everest Base Camp.

Timed a day before Dussehra - a festival symbolizing the triumph of good over evil - the initiative underscores ISIC's commitment to nurturing resilience, teamwork, and self-belief among its staff.

Inspired by the legendary Padma Shri Major HPS Ahluwalia, one of India's first Everest conquerors, the expedition embodies ISIC's philosophy that every individual has the potential to climb their own mountain. The journey will commence on 1st October, with the team aiming to reach the Everest Base Camp by 10th October and return by 16th October.

The selected team of five employees includes doctors Dr. Ankur Nanda and Dr. Nikhil Guliyani, nurses Amarjit Kaur and Deepu Vijay, and general duty assistant Dheeraj. Participants were chosen through a multi-phase process that emphasized emotional resilience, collaborative spirit, and mental grit over mere physical fitness. The selection involved physical trials, personal essays, and teamwork exercises designed to identify those who truly embody the "Everest spirit."

Ahead of the expedition, participants underwent a 60-day comprehensive training program, combining fitness preparation, mental conditioning, leadership workshops, and team-building sessions under expert supervision.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Bholi Ahluwalia, Chairperson, ISIC, said:

"This expedition is more than a trek - it's a tribute to Major Ahluwalia's legacy of courage and perseverance, and his belief that true strength is born not in the body, but in the mind. Through this journey, we aim to remind our people that every challenge, no matter how steep, can be overcome with resilience, teamwork, and self-belief. At ISIC, we see this as an opportunity to nurture the Everest spirit in our employees - empowering them to grow, inspire others, and carry forward our founder's vision of turning limitations into possibilities."

This initiative aligns with growing organizational focus on mental well-being and personal growth. Experiential programs like this have been shown to enhance motivation, leadership, and collaboration, making them a vital tool for employee development. For ISIC, the expedition is a powerful testament to the center's mission of helping people rise above physical and emotional barriers while keeping Major Ahluwalia's Everest spirit alive.