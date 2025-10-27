Could Have Been Fatal! Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update; India star in Stable condition after Spleen Surgery, to remain in Sydney By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 16:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer remains under close medical supervision in Sydney after suffering a serious blow during the third ODI against Australia.

According to the latest updates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Iyer's condition is delicate but stable, and he is recovering steadily under round-the-clock care.

The 30-year-old was injured on October 25 while attempting a valiant diving catch off Harshit Rana to dismiss Alex Carey in the cover region at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The impact left Iyer momentarily breathless, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Medical scans later revealed a laceration to the spleen accompanied by signs of internal bleeding - a potentially serious condition that required him to be placed briefly under intensive care.

BCCI confirmed on Monday that Iyer has since been moved out of the ICU. In a statement, the board said: "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage during the third ODI in Sydney. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in coordination with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely tracking his progress."

As per Cricbuzz, team doctor Dr. Rizwan Khan remains in Sydney to oversee Iyer's rehabilitation and ensure that the batter receives continuous monitoring. Although the India player remains stable, his internal injury means the care has to be utmost. A family member of Iyer is expected to fly to Sydney from Mumbai.

BCCI and the team management are in no hurry to push his recovery, preferring that he remain in Sydney until he is declared fully fit. The player may continue to stay hospitalized for a few more days before beginning light recovery exercises under medical supervision.

Iyer, who has been focusing exclusively on the ODI format in recent months, was earmarked to feature in India's upcoming three-match series against South Africa. But his current condition makes things unsure for now, as a complete recovery will be the utmost priority.