Sports Bulletin, Aug 29: Roger Binny Quitting As BCCI President To Harbhajan-Sreesanth Slapgate Video Revealed

Sports Bulletin For August 29: It's been a packed day in the world of sports - with Indian cricket seeing fresh developments, hockey bringing moments of pride, and athletics once again shining through thanks to Neeraj Chopra's brilliance. Football fans had plenty of drama to follow across Europe, while shooting gave India more reasons to celebrate. Here's a look at all the top stories making headlines today.

1) Roger Binny Steps Down As BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has undergone a significant change at the top. Former India fast bowler Roger Binny has stepped down from his role as President. In his place, senior administrator and current Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has assumed charge as the interim head of the board. Shukla will continue in the position until new elections are held, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

2) Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth Real IPL Slapgate Footage Revealed After 18 Years

Almost 20 years later, one of the Indian Premier League's darkest chapters is back in focus. The long-suppressed video of the infamous 2008 "slapgate" clash between Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth has now surfaced. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi revealed the footage during a podcast appearance with ex-Australian skipper Michael Clarke, reviving memories of one of the tournament's earliest controversies.

3) Rohit Sharma To Undergo Bronco Test In Bengaluru To Prove Fitness

Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is set to undergo a fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (earlier known as the National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru before making his comeback to competitive cricket. Rohit has been out of action since featuring for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, with his last international appearance coming in the Champions Trophy final back in March. As per a Times of India report, the opener will spend two to three days at the CoE, where he will take part in a series of evaluations, including the newly introduced Bronco Test, to determine his readiness for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

4) India Beat China 4-3 In Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Match

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick in India's opening game to help the home side pip China by a slender margin.

5) Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich

The Diamond League 2025 finale in Zurich belonged to Germany's Julian Weber, who stole the show with two massive throws beyond the 90m mark to clinch the title. India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, though struggling with rhythm through much of the competition, produced a strong final attempt to secure the runner-up spot, keeping his impressive run of podium finishes intact.

6) Ravi Ashwin Exploring Player-Coach Role In Overseas T20 Leagues: Report

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently bid farewell to both international cricket and the Indian Premier League, is gearing up for the next stage of his career. On Wednesday, Ashwin took to social media to announce his decision to retire from the IPL, drawing the curtain on an illustrious 16-year stint in the tournament. The announcement follows just months after he stepped away from all forms of international cricket. The seasoned spinner hinted that he is now ready to explore a fresh chapter in his professional journey.

7) PSG To Face Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Spurs And Newcastle In UCL 2025-26

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are set for a challenging UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon, and Newcastle United lined up as their group-stage opponents.

Meanwhile, 14-time winners Real Madrid will face another tough road, being drawn against Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco, and Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty.

8) FSDL Reaches Understanding With AIFF, Submits Joint Resolution To Supreme Court

The long-standing standoff in Indian football appears to be nearing resolution, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have jointly presented a proposal before the Supreme Court.

The plan recommends a transparent bidding process to determine the next commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL), with the exercise expected to be completed by October 15, 2025. Subject to approval, the move would pave the way for the new season to kick off in December, bringing clarity for clubs, broadcasters, sponsors, and supporters alike.

9) Jose Mourinho Sacked From Fenerbahce, Turkish SuperLig Side Officially Announces Split

Jose Mourinho's stint in Turkey has come to an abrupt end. Fenerbahce confirmed on Friday that the Portuguese tactician has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. The decision follows a disappointing run that saw the Istanbul giants bow out of the Turkish Cup in the quarterfinals and suffer a round-of-16 exit in the Europa League at the hands of Rangers. Adding to the frustration, Fenerbahce recently fell short in the Champions League playoffs against Benfica, forcing them to settle for a Europa League campaign this season.

10) Asian Shooting Championships: Gurpreet Singh Helps India To Centre Fire Pistol Gold, Manini Kaushik Claims Silver

Indian shooter Gurpreet Singh delivered another stellar performance at the Asian Shooting Championships, guiding the country to a team gold medal in the 25m centre fire pistol event on Friday.

The 37-year-old Army marksman showcased remarkable consistency, finishing with an impressive total of 1733 points. His effort not only secured him the individual title in the centre fire event but also added to his earlier 25m standard pistol gold, making it a highly rewarding outing.

In the team category, Gurpreet combined forces with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Ankur Goel, as the trio powered India to the top of the podium.