Rahul Dravid to KKR or CSK? Three IPL Teams India legend can join as Head Coach after leaving Rajasthan Royals

BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Sports Bulletin For Aug 30: From Rahul Dravid Quitting As RR Coach To RCB Announcing 25 Lakhs Aid For Stampede Victims By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 17:54 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For Aug 30: It was a day packed with action across multiple sports, as stars delivered headline-worthy performances and major developments shaped the global sporting landscape. Fans had plenty to celebrate and look forward to, with stories emerging that could define the weeks ahead.

1) Rahul Dravid Quits As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid has officially ended his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. The Jaipur-based IPL franchise announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 30, that Dravid has stepped down from his position after serving just one season as head coach.

A former Royals player himself, Dravid featured in 46 matches for the franchise during his playing career. He had taken charge of the team last year, following the conclusion of his tenure as head coach of the Indian national side. However, the 2025 IPL campaign did not go as planned for the Royals under his leadership, as the team struggled to meet expectations, leading to an early departure for the cricketing legend.

2) RCB Announce Rs 25 Lakh Financial Aid To Families Of Each Chinnaswamy Stampede Victim

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced financial assistance for the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. The IPL franchise shared the update through their official handles on X and Instagram on Saturday.

As part of the initiative titled "RCB Cares", the franchise confirmed that each of the 11 bereaved families will receive ₹25 lakh in support. The gesture comes in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident during RCB's IPL title celebrations, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

3) Asia Cup 2025 Matches Start Time Pushed By 30 Minutes, Games To Start At 8:00 PM IST

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday, August 30, confirmed a change in the match timings for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be staged in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28.

According to the revised schedule, all fixtures will now begin at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time). Earlier, when the tournament itinerary was released at the start of the month, the games were slated for a 7:30 PM IST start.

4) Shubman Gill To Undergo Fitness Test in CoE: Report

India's Test skipper and T20I deputy, Shubman Gill, has checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for a routine fitness evaluation. As per PTI reports, the 25-year-old will undergo training sessions at the facility before departing for Dubai to join preparations for the Asia Cup.

The Indian team is scheduled to regroup in the UAE on September 4, ahead of their tournament opener against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, on September 9.

5) Kieron Pollard Creates History, Becomes 2nd Cricketer In The World To Score 14,000 T20 Runs

West Indies great Kieron Pollard etched his name in the record books on Saturday, August 30, by becoming only the second player ever to surpass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 38-year-old all-rounder required just 19 runs to reach the landmark and did so in style during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Batting for TKR, Pollard remained unbeaten on 19 off nine deliveries, a knock that not only helped his side but also carried him into an exclusive club previously occupied solely by Chris Gayle. With this achievement, the veteran all-rounder further cemented his reputation as one of the most consistent and impactful performers in the shortest format of the game.

6) Indian Fan Zones Sold Out 50 Days Ahead Of Australia Vs India Bilateral Series

Cricket Australia has announced that the Indian Fan Zones across all eight venues for the upcoming BKT Tyres Men's ODI Series against India have been completely sold out. In addition, general tickets for the fixtures in Sydney and Canberra have also been snapped up, reflecting the huge demand and enthusiasm for the series.

With still 50 days remaining before the opening match, every Indian Fan Zone seat for the three ODIs and five T20Is has already been booked. The sold-out status not only highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the tour but also showcases the incredible backing Team India continues to receive from its supporters in Australia.

7) Pakistan Hockey Team To Take Part In FIH Pro League, Could Face India At Neutral Venues

Pakistan has secured a spot in the seventh season of the FIH Pro League, raising the prospect of a much-anticipated face-off with arch-rivals India in the prestigious competition.

With this inclusion, Pakistan becomes part of a strong line-up that features India alongside powerhouses such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain for the upcoming edition of the global hockey league.

8) Satwik-Chirag Assure India Of Medal At 2025 World Championships, Stun World No. 2 Duo

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, booked their place in the semifinals of the BWF World Championships on Friday, August 29, with a stunning win over Malaysia's World No. 2 duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The victory guarantees the Indian team at least a bronze medal from the tournament.

Interestingly, this clash carried added significance, as Satwik and Chirag had faced the same Malaysian pair in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics at this very venue. On that occasion, it was Chia and Soh who ended the Indians' medal hopes, but this time around the script was reversed, with the Indian duo coming out on top to secure their spot on the podium.

9) Novak Djokovic Battles Back Issue To Etch History; Downs Norrie To Reach US Open Last 16

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the US Open fourth round on Friday with a hard-fought victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie. The Serbian great, now 38, overcame his opponent in four sets, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3, to etch his name into the record books once again.

With the triumph, Djokovic became the oldest men's player since Jimmy Connors in 1991 to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows. The result also marked his 192nd career Grand Slam win on hard courts, the highest by any male player in tennis history.

Still chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam crown, Djokovic continues to push further ahead of Rafael Nadal's 22 major titles and remains in pursuit of surpassing Margaret Court's long-standing overall record of 24.

10) US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Progress

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka underlined their title credentials at the US Open on Friday with commanding wins.

World No. 2 Alcaraz dismantled Italy's 32nd seed Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in just one hour and 44 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2022 champion dominated throughout, combining power and movement to keep his opponent on the back foot.

Top seed Sabalenka also advanced to the round of 16, extending her impressive tie-break streak as she strengthened her claim as one of the leading contenders in the women's draw.