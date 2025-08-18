Abhimanyu Easwaran set to captain East Zone in Duleep Trophy, gearing up at BCCI CoE in Bengaluru

Sports Bulletin For August 18: From Mohammed Siraj Asia Cup Snub To Neeraj Chopra Qualifying For Diamond League Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 15:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For August 18: From cricket selection headaches ahead of the Asia Cup to Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League triumph, East Bengal's derby win, Arsenal's strong start, and Iga Swiatek's milestone in Cincinnati - here are today's top sports stories.

1) Mohammed Siraj Set To Miss Out On Asia Cup 2025 Spot, England Series Heroics Ignored: Report

Mohammed Siraj, despite his standout performance in the recent Test series, may not feature in India's pace attack for the Asia Cup 2025. According to a Cricbuzz report, the selectors are expected to rely on Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna as the core fast-bowling options for the tournament.

2) Asia Cup 2025- No KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant! Sanju Samson And 2-Time IPL Winner To Be Wicket-Keepers For India: Report

According to a Sportstar report, 31-year-old Jitesh Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is being considered for a return to the national side as Sanju Samson's deputy behind the stumps. Jitesh played a vital role in RCB's first-ever IPL triumph earlier this year, showcasing his finishing skills with crucial lower-order contributions, which seems to have impressed the selectors. In the process, senior names like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant appear to have been left out of contention.

3) India Vs Pakistan Match Nahi Hoga, Mera Dava Hai: Kedar Jadhav

With the Asia Cup 2025 nearing, speculation grows over possible India-Pakistan clashes, even as tensions rise after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed over 20 civilians. The Indian government launched Operation Sindoor in response, and controversy surrounds the September 14 fixture. Cricketer-turned-politician Kedar Jadhav said, "I think the Indian team should not play at all. As far as India is concerned, I think that wherever India plays, it will always win, but this match should not be played at all."

4) Neeraj Chopra Secures Spot in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin ace, has secured his spot in the Diamond League 2025 Final, set to take place in Zurich on August 27-28. The reigning world champion confirmed his qualification through strong showings earlier in the season, guaranteeing his place in the finale irrespective of his participation in the Brussels leg.

5) India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Ad Rates Break Records

India will take on Pakistan in a Group A clash of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. In India, Sony Sports Network holds broadcast rights, and as per Economic Times, ad rates for India's matches are pegged at ₹14-16 lakh per 10 seconds, with the India-Pakistan game priced at ₹16 lakh.

6) Diamantakos Double Fires East Bengal Past Mohun Bagan Bagan Into Durand Cup Semifinal vs Diamond Harbour

East Bengal, powered by substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos' brilliant brace, stunned archrivals Mohun Bagan 2-1 in a pulsating Kolkata Derby to book their spot in the semifinals of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup on Sunday, August 17. The Red and Gold outfit will next lock horns with city rivals Diamond Harbour FC in the last-four clash.

7) Arsenal Beat Wasteful Manchester United 1-0 In EPL Opener

Arsenal kicked off their Premier League title charge with a gritty 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, as United's expensive new attack faltered. The decisive moment came when Riccardo Calafiori capitalized on a costly mistake from stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

8) Iga Swiatek Beats Elena Rybakina In Straight Sets To Enter Cincinnati Open Final

Iga Swiatek reached the Cincinnati Open final for the first time in her career after defeating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3, setting up a championship clash with Jasmine Paolini. The six-time Grand Slam winner will face Paolini on Monday evening, after the Italian overcame a mid-match slump to beat Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3.

9) Hockey Legend's Home To Be Destroyed In 'Beautification' Project

Hockey great and 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mohammad Shahid's ancestral home in Varanasi is being demolished as part of a 9.3 km four-lane road expansion and beautification project that has already cleared nearly 600 structures. Built in 1920, the house was Shahid's birthplace and childhood home.

10) English Cricketer, Adam Hose Hospitalised After Horrific Ankle Dislocation In The Hundred

Trent Rockets' Adam Hose suffered a severe ankle injury during The Hundred clash against Southern Brave at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Attempting a slide to stop Michael Bracewell's shot, he twisted his ankle and was taken off the field after on-ground treatment. Reports suggest a dislocation, and Hose later shared an Instagram photo with his foot heavily bandaged.