Sports Bulletin For August 24: From Chesteswar Pujara's Retirement To Sourav Ganguly To Coach Pretoria Capitals By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For August 24: Sports witnessed landmark moments on August 24, 2025, with historic achievements, major announcements, and high-stakes clashes across disciplines. From cricket and athletics to tennis and chess, the day highlighted standout performances and set the stage for thrilling action ahead.

1) Cheteshwar Pujara Announces Retirement, Calls It A Day From All Forms Of Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, renowned for his grit and consistency in Test cricket, has officially announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The seasoned batter last represented India in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, marking the end of a distinguished career in national colours.

2) Sourav Ganguly Appointed Head Coach Of SA20 Side Pretoria Capitals

Sourav Ganguly, former India skipper and ex-BCCI president, has been named the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals for the forthcoming SA20 League season, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. The appointment signifies the start of his professional journey as a head coach.

3) Dream11 Pulls Out as Team India's Jersey Sponsor Ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Report

In a significant development, fantasy sports giant Dream11 has decided to withdraw as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team. The decision follows the recent passage of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Indian Parliament, which prohibits real-money gaming platforms such as Dream11.

While neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor Dream11 has issued an official statement, an NDTV report suggests that the company is unwilling to continue its sponsorship agreement. The report also indicates that Dream11 is unlikely to feature as Team India's primary sponsor during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

4) I Wish India & Pakistan Resume Playing Tests: Wasim Akram

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the two cricketing giants are set to lock horns in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format starting September 9 in the UAE. Former Pakistan fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram has called on both players and supporters to remain calm and composed when the high-voltage rivalry unfolds.

The much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Should both teams progress, they are likely to meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21, with the possibility of a third showdown in the final if they make it that far.

5) MCA Unveils Sunil Gavaskar's Statue At Wankhede

Sunil Gavaskar was left "speechless" as his statue was unveiled during the inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The ceremony, attended by former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar, marked the official opening of the museum to the public on September 22.

Recognized as one of cricket's finest opening batsmen, Gavaskar amassed 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches at an impressive average of 51.12. He became the first cricketer to surpass the 10,000-run milestone in Tests and registered 34 centuries in the format-a world record at the time-while also serving as India's captain for a notable part of his career.

6) Australia Beat South Africa By 276 Runs, SA Win Series 2-1

Cameron Green's blistering 47-ball ton, along with centuries from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, powered Australia to a massive 276-run win over South Africa in the final ODI at Mackay. Battling to avoid a series sweep, the hosts piled up 431/2-their highest ODI total at home-before skittling the Proteas for 155 in 25 overs. Spinner Cooper Connolly starred with 5/22, while Head (142 off 103) and captain Marsh (100 off 106) led the batting assault.

7) CSA Unveils 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup Venues Across Southern Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has revealed the venues for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted with Namibia and Zimbabwe. CSA sees the tournament as an opportunity to promote cricket across Southern Africa, highlighting the region's culture while taking the sport to new areas in line with its vision of inclusivity and wider participation.

8) Animesh Kujur Creates History, Becomes First Indian Male Sprinter To World Athletics Championships

Asian Championships bronze medallist Animesh Kujur made history by becoming the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. He clocked 20.63 seconds at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, securing his spot in the Road to Tokyo rankings and marking a major milestone for Indian athletics.

9) Carlos Alcaraz Prepared To Challenge Sinner's Hardcourt Dominance

Carlos Alcaraz enters the US Open aiming to end Jannik Sinner's hardcourt Grand Slam dominance. World No. 1 Sinner will defend his title at Flushing Meadows, having won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025. Alcaraz, who beat Sinner in the Cincinnati final after the Italian retired injured, said defeating him in New York would be a significant achievement.

10) Sinquefield Cup 2025: Gukesh Faces Firouzja, Praggnanandhaa Clashes With Duda

World champion D Gukesh will face France's Alireza Firouzja, while R Praggnanandhaa takes on Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. With the event past its midway point and following a rest day, both Indians will be pushing for wins rather than settling for draws.