Sports Bulletin For October 12: From Smriti Mandhana's World Record To Babar Azam's WTC Feat By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 17:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 12: From record-breaking feats on the cricket field to milestone moments in football, golf, and chess, sports fans have plenty to celebrate on Oct 12.

Indian and international athletes alike have created history, achieved rare milestones, and been honoured for their contributions, while legends across disciplines continue to inspire with their skill, determination, and resilience. Here's a roundup of the top sports highlights.

1) Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First Cricketer In The World To Score 1000 Runs In Women's ODIs

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history on Sunday (October 12), becoming the first cricketer ever to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in Women's ODIs. The Indian opener reached the milestone in her 18th ODI of 2025 against Australia in Visakhapatnam, smashing a six off Sophie Molineux to cross the mark. Earlier in the tournament, Mandhana had surpassed Belinda Clark's long-standing record for the most ODI runs in a single year.

2) Babar Azam Creates History, Becomes 1st Cricketer From Asia To Score 3K Runs in WTC

Babar Azam made history on Sunday (October 12), becoming the first Asian batter to reach 3000 runs in the World Test Championship. The Pakistan skipper achieved the milestone during the first Test against South Africa in Lahore, driving Senuran Muthusamy for a boundary to cross the mark. He now joins an elite list featuring Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.

3) Kuldeep Yadav Equals 68-Year-Old Record, Becomes 2nd Left-Arm Wrist Spinner To Record 5 Fifers

Kuldeep Yadav bagged a superb five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. His 5/82 from 26.5 overs helped him equal England's Johnny Wardle for the most five-wicket hauls (five) by a left-arm wrist spinner in Test history. Wardle achieved the feat in 28 matches, while Kuldeep has matched it in just 15 Tests.

4) Mithali Raj Stand & Ravi Kalpana Gate Officially Unveiled At Visakhapatnam Stadium

Ahead of India's ICC Women's World Cup clash against Australia in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Cricket Association honoured Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana by naming stadium stands after them. The stands were officially inaugurated on October 12, with ICC chairman Jay Shah present for the ceremony.

5) Luis Suarez Nets 600th Career Goal As Inter Miami Rout Atlanta

Inter Miami cruised to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United at Chase Stadium, Florida, on Sunday. Lionel Messi scored twice, Jordi Alba added one, and Luis Suarez's 61st-minute strike saw him reach the rare milestone of 600 career goals.

6) I'll Be Playing 2026 T20 World Cup For India: Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh, yet to make his India debut, confidently predicted he will represent Team India in the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. "One prediction I have and that is in the upcoming (T20) World Cup in India, I'll be playing, and I'll be winning games for the team. I don't know how that will happen, but I surely believe that it will happen," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

7) Prithvi Shaw Breaks Silence With Emotional Message Before Ranji Trophy Campaign

Star India cricketer Prithvi Shaw shared a heartfelt message following an on-field clash with former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan. The incident occurred during a practice match for his new team Maharashtra, ahead of the Ranji Trophy, after Shaw scored 181 at Gahunje. With the tournament just days away, Shaw appears to have turned to spirituality.

8) Tiger Woods Goes Under The Knife For Lumbar Disc Replacement Surgery

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 49, underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in New York on Friday to address mobility issues. He called the procedure the best choice for his health but did not specify when he will return to the course.

9) Gary Kasparov Gives Cryptic Message After Clutch Chess 2025 Triumph

Chess legend Garry Kasparov shared a cryptic message on X after winning the Clutch Chess: Legends 2025 in St. Louis, reflecting on the parallels between chess and life, and its ironies.

10) Diogo Jota And Brother Given Touching Tribute In Portugal's Win Over Ireland In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portuguese players and fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother during their 1-0 win over Ireland at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Supporters applauded in the 21st minute, honoring Jota, who wore his late brother's jersey number following the tragic car accident in July.