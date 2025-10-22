Inter Must Not Get Carried Away Despite Dominant Winning Streak, Warns Cristian Chivu

Sports Bulletin For October 22: From Kagiso Rabada Breaking Century-Old Record To Messi-Argentina Reportedly Call Off Kerala Friendly By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 16:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 22: Here's a quick round-up of the latest developments in international and domestic sports, covering records, team updates, tournament news, and key player movements.

1) Kagiso Rabada Breaks 119-Year-Old Record Of Most Runs By A No. 11 Batter

Kagiso Rabada etched his name in the record books on Wednesday, October 22, by posting the highest-ever Test score by a No. 11 batter for South Africa. The 30-year-old pacer smashed 71 off 61 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, and shared a remarkable 98-run stand for the 10th wicket with Senuran Muthusamy (unbeaten on 89 off 155).

2) Lionel Messi & Argentina Call Off International Friendly Against Australia In Kochi: Report

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will no longer play their planned friendly against Australia in Kochi next month. As per Spanish outlet La Nacion, citing an AFA official, the match was cancelled after Kerala failed to meet the required conditions to host the fixture.

3) Hardik Pandya Set To Return For White-Ball Series Against South Africa: Report

Hardik Pandya is set to return to action next month after missing the Asia Cup final and the ongoing Australia series. As per The Times of India (October 22), the all-rounder will train at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the next four weeks and is expected to be fit for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa, who will tour India for two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

4) Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to Stage Women's World Cup Final on November 2

India's Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on November 2 after Pakistan's loss to South Africa confirmed three of the four semifinalists.

5) New Delhi To Host Women's Premier League (WPL) Mega Auction In November: Report

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction is set to be held in New Delhi, according to Cricbuzz (October 22). While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the event is expected to take place on November 26 or 27, with franchises informed informally about the venue.

6) CSK Looking To Replace Ashwin With Washington Sundar: Report

With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from the IPL, Chennai Super Kings are eyeing Washington Sundar as his replacement for next season. Ashwin played nine matches last season, taking seven wickets at an average of 40.42. Reports from Tamil Samayam suggest CSK have opened talks with Gujarat Titans, who are reportedly willing to release Sundar without any conditions.

7) Pakistan's 39-Year-Old Spinner Noman Ali Becomes No. 2 Test Player

Pakistan's 39-year-old spinner Noman Ali took 10 wickets in the first Test against South Africa, claiming six in the first innings and four in the second. His performance helped Pakistan secure a 93-run victory at Gaddafi Stadium and propelled him four places up to become the world No. 2 Test bowler with 853 rating points (October 22).

8) Erling Haaland Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal-Scoring Record In UCL

Erling Haaland extended his remarkable run as Manchester City defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland scored in 12 consecutive matches, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 record. Goals from Haaland and Bernardo Silva ensured City remained unbeaten in the group stage.