Sports Bulletin of August 26: From BCCI looking for India Sponsors to East Bengal women's grand Victory

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad scores century in Buchi Babu Tournament

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a commanding century in the 2025 Buchi Babu Invitational tournament while representing Maharashtra against Himachal Pradesh. He made 133 runs off 144 balls, including four sixes and ten fours, stitching a 220-run partnership with Arshin Kulkarni. This innings marks a strong comeback for Gaikwad as he aims to regain form ahead of the domestic season and international selection prospects.

2. Sanju Samson continues form with blistering 89 in KCL

Sanju Samson has continued his excellent form in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 as he notched up a knock of 89 runs in just 46 deliveries. The Kochi Blue Tigers batter hit 4 fours and 9 mammoth sixes in his superb knock. He scored 121 runs in just 51 balls in the last match against Kollam Sailors, indicating excellent run ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

3. Haris Rauf makes big claim before IND vs PAK match

Haris Rauf boldly claimed ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, "Both matches are ours, Inshallah," signaling Pakistan's confidence in winning both encounters against India in the tournament. His statement has added extra spice to the high-pressure rivalry as the two teams meet in UAE on September 14.

4. AIFF FSDL meet after Supreme Court order, ISL impasse may end

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) held a meeting on August 25, 2025, to resolve the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) impasse following a Supreme Court directive. The talks were described as constructive and positive, with both parties confident of submitting a mutually agreed proposal to the Supreme Court by August 28. However, no concrete decisions were made on the ISL season start date yet.

5. East Bengal women beat Phnom Penh in AFC Champions League qualifier

East Bengal women's football team started their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Phnom Penh Crown FC in Cambodia. Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute from a precise cross by Resty Nanziri. East Bengal dominated much of the match and held on despite a late red card to Phnom Penh's goalkeeper.

6. BCCI looking to rope in sponsors ahead of Asia Cup

The BCCI is actively seeking new sponsors ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exited due to the ban on real-money gaming platforms in India. Among the leading contenders for the team's title sponsorship are Toyota, Reliance Jio, and a prominent fintech startup. The BCCI aims to secure a deal that matches or surpasses the previous ₹358 crore Dream11 contract

7. Arsenal look to sign Hincapie

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, making him a top target in the final week of the transfer window. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian is seen as an ideal signing by Mikel Arteta, capable of playing both center-back and left-back. Arsenal aims to finalize a deal soon, with competition from Tottenham, though Arsenal leads the race

8. Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha scores in 100th minute to seal win

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner to seal a memorable victory for his team. The Reds won 3-2 at St James' Park to beat Newcastle, thus continung their winning start to the season. Ngumoha became the first player since Wayne Rooney to score a winning goal at the age of 16 years.