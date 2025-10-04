Why is Pakistan awarding Mohsin Naqvi with Gold Medal after Asia Cup Drama? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 9:23 [IST]

Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Pakistan's Interior Minister, is set to be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Pakistan.

This high-level civilian honour reportedly recognizes his actions during the aftermath of the Asia Cup 2025 final, where India won the tournament by defeating Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony, a move intended as a political snub amid tense Indo-Pak relations during the tournament.

Following this, Naqvi retained the Asia Cup trophy and asserted that India could collect it from the ACC headquarters if they wished.

Why is Mohsin Naqvi getting Award?

His refusal to apologize to Indian cricket authorities and his public defense of his conduct have been praised within Pakistan, with the award considered as both a symbolic gesture of national dignity and a pointed political statement. The medal will be formally presented at a ceremony in Karachi, where high-profile guests such as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to attend. The exact date for the award presentation will be announced after schedule confirmations.

Organizers and supporters in Pakistan view this award as a tribute to Naqvi's "firm and principled" stance in the face of controversy, saying it embodies the values of sovereignty and respect. The post-match episode, including India's refusal to participate in the trophy handover and the subsequent diplomatic fallout, has since drawn significant attention within both cricket and political spheres.

The BCCI is expected to escalate the incident to ICC, as the rightful Indian team was denied their trophy. The ludicrous retreat from the Pakistani chief with the Asia Cup Trophy and medals is being celebrated in his country, but it remains a stained edition due to Pakistan's off-field hounding and on-field cowardice.