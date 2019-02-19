English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Petkovic drops just one game against Bogdan in Budapest

By Opta
Andrea Petkovic flawless against Ana Bogdan to cruise into the second round of the Hungarian Ladies Open
Andrea Petkovic flawless against Ana Bogdan to cruise into the second round of the Hungarian Ladies Open

Budapest, February 19: Andrea Petkovic dropped just one game against Ana Bogdan to cruise into the second round of the Hungarian Ladies Open.

Sixth seed Petkovic took just 57 minutes to see off Bogdan in Budapest, winning 73 per cent of points on her first serve to advance in comfortable fashion.

The German will take on 17-year-old Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-4) victor against Heather Watson, in round two.

Tamara Korpatsch put up more of a fight in the second set but was unable to avoid a 6-0 7-5 loss to fourth seed Aleksandra Krunic.

Pauline Parmentier overcame Ana Konjuh 7-5 6-3, while Arantxa Rus downed Fiona Ferro 7-5 6-3.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: HUE 0 - 1 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue