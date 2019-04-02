English

It's a start – Murray back on the court in latest Instagram story

By Opta
Andy Murray announced plans to end his career ahead of the Australian Open
London, April 2: Andy Murray's recovery from hip surgery took another positive step after the three-time grand slam champion posted a video of himself back on the court.

The 31-year-old announced plans to end his career ahead of the Australian Open in January as he continued to be troubled by hip pain.

Murray had been struggling with the issue for 18 months and conceded his first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the year's first grand slam could be his last competitive outing.

He underwent a hip resurfacing operation following his Melbourne exit to provide him a better standard of life and suggested he could yet return to the ATP Tour.

A Wimbledon doubles spot has been mooted by some to aid his return, a rumour Murray refused to rule out when asked last month.

The former world number one's latest Instagram story – which was accompanied by the message "it's a start" – will only add fuel to the fire he could feature at the All England Club in July.

In the video posted on Monday, Murray was seen making five backhands and four forehands – albeit nowhere near full power.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
