Veteran Lopez sets up Nadal clash at Paris Masters

By Timothy Abraham
Feliciano Lopez
Feliciano Lopez set up a second-round meeting with Rafael Nadal at the Paris Masters after beating Filip Krajinovic.

Paris, November 3: Feliciano Lopez clinched a 7-6 (13-11), 6-1 victory over Filip Krajinovic at the Paris Masters to set up a second-round meeting with world number two Rafael Nadal.

Lopez came through the match against the Serbian, ranked 30th in the world, at the Bercy Arena in 85 minutes on Monday.

He saved six set points in the first-set tie-break before he ruthlessly closed out the second to secure a first meeting with Nadal in five years.

The 39-year-old has beaten his fellow Spaniard in their past two meetings in Cincinnati in 2015 and Shanghai in 2014, although Nadal boasts a better record overall in their head to head with nine wins to Lopez's four.

Borna Coric, seeded 15th, claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win over Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

Lucky loser Radu Albot saw off 21 aces to edge past Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 to seal a meeting with world number eight Andrey Rublev, winner of the Vienna Open on Sunday.

Marin Cilic claimed a 6-0 3-6 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Alex de Minaur beat Stefano Travaglia 6-4 6-4.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
