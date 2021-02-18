Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka sends Serena Williams packing

Stuck on 23 Grand Slam championships since reigning supreme at Melbourne Park in 2017, Serena was hoping to move within a step of matching Margaret Court's record.

But the 39-year-old former WTA No.1 was taken down by Osaka in a blockbuster battle of the big hitters.

Japanese star Osaka will now face either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final as she eyes her second Australian Open crown.

Osaka - the youngest player remaining in the draw - initially struggled on serve and tallying five unforced errors through two forgettable games as Serena raced out to a 2-0 lead.

Osaka - boasting a 3-0 record in Grand Slam semis - faced a 30-40 deficit and potential 0-3 hole before digging deep to hold for the first time.

It proved to be a turning point for the three-time Grand Slam champion, who went on a roll by reeling off five successive games and six of the next seven to take complete control.

The tables turned on Serena, who saw her unforced-error count balloon out to 16 while only hitting four winners in the opening set.

Serena cut a frustrated figure at the start of the second set as she yelled at herself "make a shot" amid her demise - Osaka breaking in the first game before consolidating.

However Osaka, who has gone on to win the title each time after advancing past the round of 16 at a Grand Slam - 2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open and 2020 US Open, lost her way when serving at 4-3 as three double faults saw her broken by Williams.

Serena beaten by Osaka in an infamous US Open final three years ago, regifted the compliment the very next game, Osaka hitting three stunning winners to break to love before sealing her place in the women's decider.

Fans are back

Earlier, the Australian Open welcomed fans back on-site at Melbourne Park for the final four days of the major championship.

According to the local government, the five-day lockdown, which was implemented on February 13 following several coronavirus (COVID-19) tests linked to a Melbourne airport hotel, has been lifted at midnight on Wednesday.

