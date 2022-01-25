Australian Open: 'You guys are all corrupt' – Shapovalov in extraordinary outburst during Nadal clash

Shapovalov was furious with Bernardes' decision not to call a time violation against Nadal after the Spaniard left him waiting between the first and second sets on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday (January 25).

Nadal had taken the first set 6-3, but forced the Canadian 14th seed to wait before he could serve to start the second.

"Started the clock so long ago, he's still not ready to play. You've got to call him," Shapovalov said to Bernardes.

After Bernardes opted against doing so, Shapovalov said: "You guys are all corrupt."

Nadal and Shapovalov met at the net between the first and second games of the set in a brief discussion that eased the tension.

After Nadal led 6-3 6-4, Shapovalov hit back to take the third set 6-4 on a hot day in Melbourne.