Australian Open: Inspired Stefanos Tsitsipas dethrones defending champion Roger Federer

20-year-old Tsitsipas came from behind after losing the first set to beat the Swiss legend and defending champion by 6-7 7-6 7-5 7-6.

World No. 15 Tsitsipas saved 12/12 break points to upset the six-time champion, Federer, in the four-set encounter. The Greek will now face Roberto Bautista-Agut for a place in the semi-finals.

He's done it!@StefTsitsipas knocks out defending champion Roger Federer 6-7(11) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-6(5) to reach his first quarterfinal at a Grand Slam.#AusOpen #AOFiredUp pic.twitter.com/Vz8sQa0AT1 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2019

He is the first man from his country to ever reach the quarter-finals of a grand slam.

Talking about defeating the legendary athlete, an elated Tsitsipas said, "I'm the happiest man on earth right now. I agree with you (that I looked like I could win the match). You have to believe in yourself. Roger is a legend in the sport, I have so much respect for him. He's showed great tennis over the years. I've analysed him since the age of six. It was an honour to be facing him. I cannot describe it.

"I was too slow (in opening service game), but I wanted to take my time but sometimes the referee reminds you, you have to be on time.