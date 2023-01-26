Australian Open LIVE streaming: Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna mixed doubles final when and where to watch

The duo knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna will face Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final after they defeated Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans in the semifinal.

For Sania Mirza, this is her opportunity to win the seventh doubles Grand Slam title as she has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career. Rohan Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

Sania Mirza has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

"We were playing one of the best mixed doubles teams on tour and we knew we had to come up with the best - I'm glad we were able to do that," Mirza said post-match.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani, Rafael Matos Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna will face Luisa Stefani, Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 27. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start tentatively at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports 2,3 and 5 is where the live telecast of this match will be available. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.