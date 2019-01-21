Sachin Tendulkar hails security officer for stopping Roger Federer from entering locker room

A video posted on Australian Open's Twitter handle showed the security officer at Rod Laver Arena stopping Federer from heading towards the locker room as the latter wasn't carrying his accreditation with him.

A humble Federer checked with the security officer if he too needs to carry it but didn't show his status to enter the locker room. Instead, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles - the most by a male tennis player - patiently waited for a member of his support staff to arrive and flash the accreditation.

The video posted by Australian Open on it's Twitter handle captioned, "Even @rogerfederer needs his accreditation 😂#AusOpen (via @Eurosport_UK)."

While many lauded the security officer for his performing his duty honestly and not getting intimidated with Federer's celebrity status, there were others who commended the humility of the World No.3 tennis player.

India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar too joined the bandwagon in lauding both the persons in question in the video.

"Good to watch the security officer doing his job well at the @AustralianOpen. The manner in which @rogerfederer reacted was commendable as well. Such actions are not common today and they just increase the respect people have for great athletes like Roger," wrote Tendulkar on his Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Federer was defeated by 20-year-old tennis sensation from Greece, Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The 37-year-old defending champion was stunned by the NextGen Finals champion, who is 17 years younger to the Swiss.

Tsitsipas defeated Federer 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to signal a change of the guard in world tennis. Tsitsipas seeded 14, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam where he will meet Spain's 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.