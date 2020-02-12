Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bopanna-Shapovalov reach quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

By Pti
Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau
Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau

Rotterdam, February 12: India's Rohan Bopanna and Canada's Denis Shapovalov entered the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open after a hard-fought victory over Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus in Rotterdam.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6 6-7 10-8 in a thrilling match at the ATP 500 event.

After winning the first set tie-break, the duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost the second in another close tie-break, as fortunes fluctuated.

However, the 39-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Shapovalov's resolve to fight till the end.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will next face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday (February 13).

More ROHAN BOPANNA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue