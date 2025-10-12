Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision?

Sebastien Pocognoli Takes Over As Head Coach At AS Monaco After Leaving Union Saint-Gilloise

Gauff fends off Pegula to clinch Wuhan Open title in dominant display By Patrick Hayes Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Coco Gauff clinched the Wuhan Open title as she downed fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets, winning 6-4 7-5.

Gauff surged into an early lead, seizing the advantage by immediately breaking serve as she went 3-0 up in the first set.

While Pegula clawed herself back into the final, reeling off three games of her own to bring the score back to 4-3, Gauff's composure paid dividends as she broke again and served out the opening set.

Pegula came out flying in the second, racing into a 3-0 lead, but that was the best it would get for the world number six, as Gauff proved too strong.

The 21-year-old went on to claim seven of the last nine games, breaking serve twice in the final four, capping off a clinical display.

Gauff dropped just 25 games on her way to the title — the fewest by any champion since the tournament began in 2014 — while she is the first player to win nine successive WTA hard-court finals since Serena Williams won 12 on the spin between the 2013 US Open and 2015 Cincinnati Open.

Data Debrief: Gauff dominates again on Chinese soil

Taking her total wins on Chinese soil to 22, a win rate of 88% (22–3), Gauff also holds the highest career winning percentage at WTA-level tournaments in China during the Open Era (minimum 10 matches, excluding team events).

Since the WTA 1000 format was introduced in 2009, Gauff has become the third-youngest player to reach five finals at this level — trailing only Caroline Wozniacki (Beijing 2010) and Iga Swiatek (Rome 2022). She is just the second player to claim titles at both of the WTA 1000 events held in China, after Caroline Garcia.

Indeed, since making her Tour debut in 2019, only Sabalenka (31) has recorded more main-draw victories in China than Gauff (21).

The victory adds to an impressive season for Gauff, who has reached three WTA 1000 finals, the joint-most alongside Aryna Sabalenka, and will now look to ready herself for the WTA Finals next month.