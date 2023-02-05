Davis Cup: India relegated to World Group II after losing Play-off 2-3 to Denmark

Earlier on Day 1, Sumit Nagal kept India in the tie by winning the second singles match after Yuki Bhambri was subdued by Rune. On Day 2, Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna were brushed aside by Rune and Johannes Inglidsen 2-6, 4-6.

The equation requiring India to win both the reverse singles to stay in World Group I, Nagal put a brave fight but lost 5-7 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes in the first reverse singles.

That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 1-3 lead and pushed India to World Group II.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes. On Friday, Nagal had erased a one-set deficit to pip August Holmgren 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to make it 1-1 after Bhambri lost the opening singles 2-6 2-6 to the rising teen sensation Rune.

Bhambri has quit singles and now plays only doubles on tour.