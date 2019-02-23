English

Del Potro stunned, Isner through at Delray Beach

By Opta
Juan Martin del Potro crashed out

New York, February 23: Juan Martin del Potro was stunned in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals, while John Isner moved into the last four on Friday (February 22).

Del Potro's first tournament back from a knee injury was ended by Mackenzie McDonald, who upset the Argentine top seed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).

The 2011 champion was unable to take either of his two break-point chances in the final set, edged by McDonald after two hours, 19 minutes.

McDonald will meet Radu Albot, who surprised fourth seed Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Isner made it seven wins in eight meetings with Adrian Mannarino thanks to a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory.

The American will meet Dan Evans, the British qualifier having upset Italian sixth seed Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4.

At the Rio Open, Pablo Cuevas remained on track to become the first man to win the ATP 500 event twice.

The Uruguayan 2016 champion overcame a second-set blip to get past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Awaiting him in the semi-finals is Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 18-year-old Canadian having claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jaume Munar.

The other last-four clash will be between Laslo Djere and Aljaz Bedene, who continued their runs.

Djere, who stunned Dominic Thiem in the first round, beat qualifier Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-5.

Bedene eliminated third seed Marco Cecchinato in his opener and moved into the semi-finals courtesy of a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Hugo Dellien.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
