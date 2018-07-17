Kudla untroubled as Young bows out in Newport

Kudla – the eighth seed at the ATP 250 tournament in Newport – cruised past Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-4.

His fellow American Young was not so lucky, the wildcard going down to Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

In other first-round matches, Jordan Thompson won an all-Australian clash against James Duckworth 6-4 6-3 and Tim Smyczek battled past Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 2-6 6-4.

