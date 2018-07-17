English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Kudla untroubled as Young bows out in Newport

Posted By:
Denis Kudla cruised through his opening match.
Denis Kudla cruised through his opening match.

Newport, July 17: Denis Kudla was untroubled in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships, while Donald Young was eliminated on Monday.

Kudla – the eighth seed at the ATP 250 tournament in Newport – cruised past Ruben Bemelmans 6-3 6-4.

His fellow American Young was not so lucky, the wildcard going down to Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

In other first-round matches, Jordan Thompson won an all-Australian clash against James Duckworth 6-4 6-3 and Tim Smyczek battled past Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 2-6 6-4.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue