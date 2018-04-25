Djokovic stunned by Klizan in Barcelona

An inspired Klizan performance in the first set put the world number 140 in control and, although Djokovic clinched the second, the 28-year-old settled the match with a single break in the decider. The result represents a first win for Klizan over Djokovic, who appeared to have accepted his fate late in the third.

Klizan's winning of the first point was met by a roar from a section of the crowd and the Slovakian's fans would have plenty more to celebrate.

The five-time winner on the ATP Tour won that opening game on Djokovic's serve with a fierce forehand down the line and, after surviving a break point to move 3-1 in front, Klizan stretched his lead yet further.

Klizan was giving the former world number one the run-around and a sublime drop shot wrapped up the sixth game, before he clinched the set with an ace.

Djokovic appeared to have settled early in the second set and made a crucial break to go 3-1 up, the Serbian displaying the range of shots his opponent had stunned him with in the opener.

Another break - to love, this time - confirmed Djokovic had found his stride, and one more without conceding a point pulled him level with Klizan.

The underdog battled to an important hold in the opening game of the deciding set but cut a frustrated figure after firing off a wayward shot in the sixth, throwing his racket at the clay in dismay.

His frustration was misplaced, however, as a couple of sloppy Djokovic errors led to a decisive break that allowed Klizan to serve out the match.

Source: OPTA