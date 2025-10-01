Carragher Calls For Liverpool To Improve After Recent Defeats And Defensive Struggles

China Open: Navarro stuns Swiatek in Beijing, Andreeva shocked by Kartal By Joel Sritharan Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 21:37 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Iga Swiatek suffered an early exit at the China Open after she was beaten by Emma Navarro in the last 16.

Navarro secured a 6-4 4-6 6-0 win against the first seed in two hours and 31 minutes, and will face either Marta Kostyuk or compatriot Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

The very first game set the tone for the match, with Swiatek saving four break points, but Navarro went on to break her counterpart's serve twice to clinch the opening set.

Despite losing her serve early on in the second, Swiatek fought back to level the match before she converted her first set point while breaking Navarro's serve in the 10th game.

However, Swiatek was then stunned in the deciding set, as she failed to win a single game before Navarro secured a vital victory with her only match point.

There was also another shock in Beijing as fourth-seed Mirra Andreeva was defeated by Sonay Kartal.

Kartal won 7-5 2-6 7-5 and converted just two break points on her way to a clinical victory, which was also her first ever against a WTA top-10 opponent.

The Brit is now through to the last eight of a WTA-1000 for the first time in her career.

Data Debrief: Navarro goes the distance again

Since the start of last season, Navarro has both won (32) and played (51) the most three-set matches of any player at WTA level – including retirements.

She is also the second player to claim a 6-0 third set against Swiatek at WTA level, after Aryna Sabalenka in the Roland-Garros semi-finals earlier this year.

It was an unusually poor performance from Swiatek, who hit 70 unforced errors in the defeat.

Only against Barbora Krejcikova in 2021 in Rome has the Pole committed more such errors in a single WTA-1000 match (83).