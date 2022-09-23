Evans moves into San Diego Open quarter-finals, seeds Martinez and Wolf knocked out

The Briton, who was beaten by Marin Cilic last month in the US Open third round, triumphed 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 38 minutes over Daniel.

World number 25 Evans was not broken once despite Daniel generating four break points, while the Briton only had nine unforced errors for the match, hitting 19 winners.

Evans' return was excellent throughout, while he won 64 per cent on his second serve, which held him in good stead as he looks to claim a career-first ATP title after making August's Canadian Open semi-finals.

Evans will take on Frenchman Constant Lestienne who made light work of Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-1 6-3, converting five of eight break points.

Cool and collected



A great performance from 5th seed Brandon Nakashima sees him edge past Kudla 6-3 6-4 to seal his spot in the quarter-finals

Fifth seed Brandon Nakashima triumphed in the late game, getting past fellow American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes, in a fine display that included 12 aces, 25 winners and only five unforced errors.

Fourth seed Pedro Martinez was the major casualty of the day, letting slip an early lead to lose 5-7 6-1 6-4 to Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan in almost three hours. Galan hit 44 winners compared to Martinez's 28, while he also generated 18 break points.

Eighth seed J.J. Wolf was also bundled out, losing 6-3 7-5 to Australian Christopher O'Connell who sent down 12 aces and hit 23 winners.

Second seed and world number 50 Jenson Brooksby needed almost two hours to get past countryman Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 3-6 6-2.