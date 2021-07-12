Federer vs Djokovic vs Nadal: Grand Slams Head-to-Head Stats and Records

It was a historic moment as Djokovic not only lifted his third successive title at the All England Club, the Serbian player now sits beside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title

The 39-year-old Federer lifted his maiden Grand Slam title in 2003, with a win at the All England Club. King of Clay, Rafael Nadal notched up his first Grand Slam in 2005 and there began the famous Federer-Nadal rivalry.

The duo dominated all four Grand Slams and left the chasing pack behind. But come 2007, and there's a new player in the circuit. Novak Djokovic makes his entry into the Grand Slam winners list, defeating Roger Federer in the US Open in 2007.

Despite starting his Grand Slam journey a few years later, Djokovic caught up and how. And on Sunday, 34-year-old Djokovic fended off a spirited Matteo Berrettini to lift a record-equalling Grand Slam title.

Wimbledon 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

This is Djokovic's third Grand Slam win of the year and with one more major left for the year, the World No. 1 may as well leave Federer and Nadal behind. As the greatest of tennis rivalries continue to dominate the sport, here mykhel brings to you the head-to-head record and wins of the magnificent three.

Head-to-Head

Roger Federer (23 wins) vs Novak Djokovic (27 wins)

Novak Djokovic (30 wins) vs Rafael Nadal (28 wins)

Rafael Nadal (24 wins) vs Roger Federer (16 wins)

Grand Slam titles won by Federer, Djokovic and Nadal:

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Total Roger Federer 6 1 8 5 20 Novak Djokovic 9 2 6 3 20 Rafael Nadal 1 13 2 4 20

Roger Federer Grand Slam titles:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2004 bt Marat Safin 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 6-2 2 2006 bt Marcos Baghdatis 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2 3. 2007 bt Fernando Gonzalez 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-4 4. 2010 bt Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(13-11) 5. 2017 bt Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 6 2018 bt Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

FRENCH OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2009 bt Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6(7-1), 6-4

WIMBLEDON

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2003 bt Mark Philippoussis 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3) 2. 2004 bt Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4 3. 2005 bt Andy Roddick 6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 4. 2006 bt Rafael Nadal 6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3 5. 2007 bt Rafael Nadal 7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2 6. 2009 bt Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14 7. 2012 bt Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 8. 2017 bt Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

US OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2004 bt Lleyton Hewitt 6-0, 7-6(7-3), 6-0 2. 2005 bt Andre Agassi 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-1), 6-1 3. 2006 bt Andy Roddick 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 4. 2007 bt Novak Djokovic 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-2), 6-4 5. 2008 bt Andy Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2008 bt Jo Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7-2) 2. 2011 bt Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 3. 2012 bt Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 7-5 4. 2013 bt Andy Murray 6-7(2-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-3, 6-2 5. 2015 bt Andy Murray 7-6(7-5), 6-7(4-7), 6-3, 6-0 6. 2016 bt Andy Murray 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(7-3) 7. 2019 bt Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 8. 2020 bt Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 9. 2021 bt Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

FRENCH OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2016 Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 2. 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

WIMBLEDON

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2011 bt Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 2. 2014 bt Roger Federer 6-7(7-9), 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 5-7, 6-4 3. 2015 bt Roger Federer 7-6(7-1), 6-7(10-12), 6-4, 6-3 4. 2018 bt Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7-3) 5. 2019 bt Roger Federer 7-6(7-5), 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 13-12(7-3) 6. 2021 Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

US OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2011 bt Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3-7), 6-1 2. 2015 bt Roger Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 3. 2018 bt Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-3

Rafael Nadal Grand Slam titles:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2009 bt Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 6-2

FRENCH OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2005 bt Mariano Puerta 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 2. 2006 bt Roger Federer 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7-4) 3. 2007 bt Roger Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 4. 2008 bt Roger Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 5. 2010 bt Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 6. 2011 bt Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 5-7, 6-1 7. 2012 bt Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 8. 2013 bt David Ferrer 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 9. 2014 bt Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 10. 2017 bt Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 11. 2018 bt Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 12. 2019 bt Dominc Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 13. 2020 bt Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

WIMBLEDON

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2008 bt Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7 2. 2010 bt Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

US OPEN

Title No. Year Opponent Result 1. 2010 bt Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 2. 2013 bt Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 3. 2017 bt Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 4. 2019 bt Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4