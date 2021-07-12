Federer vs Djokovic vs Nadal: Grand Slams Head-to-Head Stats and Records

Bengaluru, July 12: "When I was a little boy, I used to make the Wimbledon trophy out of materials in my room, imagining I'd be standing here one day," said an elated Novak Djokovic, after lifting his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday.
It was a historic moment as Djokovic not only lifted his third successive title at the All England Club, the Serbian player now sits beside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title
The 39-year-old Federer lifted his maiden Grand Slam title in 2003, with a win at the All England Club. King of Clay, Rafael Nadal notched up his first Grand Slam in 2005 and there began the famous Federer-Nadal rivalry.
The duo dominated all four Grand Slams and left the chasing pack behind. But come 2007, and there's a new player in the circuit. Novak Djokovic makes his entry into the Grand Slam winners list, defeating Roger Federer in the US Open in 2007.
Despite starting his Grand Slam journey a few years later, Djokovic caught up and how. And on Sunday, 34-year-old Djokovic fended off a spirited Matteo Berrettini to lift a record-equalling Grand Slam title.
Wimbledon 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics
This is Djokovic's third Grand Slam win of the year and with one more major left for the year, the World No. 1 may as well leave Federer and Nadal behind. As the greatest of tennis rivalries continue to dominate the sport, here mykhel brings to you the head-to-head record and wins of the magnificent three.
Roger Federer (23 wins) vs Novak Djokovic (27 wins)
Novak Djokovic (30 wins) vs Rafael Nadal (28 wins)
Rafael Nadal (24 wins) vs Roger Federer (16 wins)
|Player
|Australian Open
|French Open
|Wimbledon
|US Open
|Total
|Roger Federer
|6
|1
|8
|5
|20
|Novak Djokovic
|9
|2
|6
|3
|20
|Rafael Nadal
|1
|13
|2
|4
|20
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2004
|bt Marat Safin
|7-6(7-3), 6-4, 6-2
|2
|2006
|bt Marcos Baghdatis
|5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2
|3.
|2007
|bt Fernando Gonzalez
|7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-4
|4.
|2010
|bt Andy Murray
|6-3, 6-4, 7-6(13-11)
|5.
|2017
|bt Rafael Nadal
|6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
|6
|2018
|bt Marin Cilic
|6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
FRENCH OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2009
|bt Robin Soderling
|6-1, 7-6(7-1), 6-4
WIMBLEDON
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2003
|bt Mark Philippoussis
|7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3)
|2.
|2004
|bt Andy Roddick
|4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4
|3.
|2005
|bt Andy Roddick
|6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4
|4.
|2006
|bt Rafael Nadal
|6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3
|5.
|2007
|bt Rafael Nadal
|7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2
|6.
|2009
|bt Andy Roddick
|5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14
|7.
|2012
|bt Andy Murray
|4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
|8.
|2017
|bt Marin Cilic
|6-3, 6-1, 6-4
US OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2004
|bt Lleyton Hewitt
|6-0, 7-6(7-3), 6-0
|2.
|2005
|bt Andre Agassi
|6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-1), 6-1
|3.
|2006
|bt Andy Roddick
|6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
|4.
|2007
|bt Novak Djokovic
|7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-2), 6-4
|5.
|2008
|bt Andy Murray
|6-2, 7-5, 6-2
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2008
|bt Jo Wilfried Tsonga
|4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7-2)
|2.
|2011
|bt Andy Murray
|6-4, 6-2, 6-3
|3.
|2012
|bt Rafael Nadal
|5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 7-5
|4.
|2013
|bt Andy Murray
|6-7(2-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-3, 6-2
|5.
|2015
|bt Andy Murray
|7-6(7-5), 6-7(4-7), 6-3, 6-0
|6.
|2016
|bt Andy Murray
|6-1, 7-5, 7-6(7-3)
|7.
|2019
|bt Rafael Nadal
|6-3, 6-2, 6-3
|8.
|2020
|bt Dominic Thiem
|6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
|9.
|2021
|bt Daniil Medvedev
|7-5, 6-2, 6-2
FRENCH OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2016
|Andy Murray
|3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
|2.
|2021
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|6-7(6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
WIMBLEDON
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2011
|bt Rafael Nadal
|6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
|2.
|2014
|bt Roger Federer
|6-7(7-9), 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 5-7, 6-4
|3.
|2015
|bt Roger Federer
|7-6(7-1), 6-7(10-12), 6-4, 6-3
|4.
|2018
|bt Kevin Anderson
|6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7-3)
|5.
|2019
|bt Roger Federer
|7-6(7-5), 1-6, 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 13-12(7-3)
|6.
|2021
|Matteo Berrettini
|6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
US OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2011
|bt Rafael Nadal
|6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3-7), 6-1
|2.
|2015
|bt Roger Federer
|6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
|3.
|2018
|bt Juan Martin del Potro
|6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-3
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2009
|bt Roger Federer
|7-5, 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 6-2
FRENCH OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2005
|bt Mariano Puerta
|6-7(6-8), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
|2.
|2006
|bt Roger Federer
|1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(7-4)
|3.
|2007
|bt Roger Federer
|6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
|4.
|2008
|bt Roger Federer
|6-1, 6-3, 6-0
|5.
|2010
|bt Robin Soderling
|6-4, 6-2, 6-4
|6.
|2011
|bt Roger Federer
|7-5, 7-6(7-3), 5-7, 6-1
|7.
|2012
|bt Novak Djokovic
|6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5
|8.
|2013
|bt David Ferrer
|6-3, 6-2, 6-3
|9.
|2014
|bt Novak Djokovic
|3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4
|10.
|2017
|bt Stan Wawrinka
|6-2, 6-3, 6-1
|11.
|2018
|bt Dominic Thiem
|6-4, 6-3, 6-2
|12.
|2019
|bt Dominc Thiem
|6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
|13.
|2020
|bt Novak Djokovic
|6-0, 6-2, 7-5
WIMBLEDON
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2008
|bt Roger Federer
|6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7
|2.
|2010
|bt Tomas Berdych
|6-3, 7-5, 6-4
US OPEN
|Title No.
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|1.
|2010
|bt Novak Djokovic
|6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
|2.
|2013
|bt Novak Djokovic
|6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
|3.
|2017
|bt Kevin Anderson
|6-3, 6-3, 6-4
|4.
|2019
|bt Daniil Medvedev
|7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4
