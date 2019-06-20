English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lopez strongly denies match-fixing allegations

By Opta
Feliciano Lopez

London, June 20: Feliciano Lopez has strongly denied "false accusations" made in reports of an alleged match-fixing scandal at Wimbledon and says he has never been under investigation.

Lopez and Marc Lopez were named in the Spanish media as being under suspicion over bets that were claimed to have been made on a doubles match they lost at the All England Club two years ago.

The Spaniard has firmly denied any wrongdoing as he prepares to play doubles with the returning Andy Murray at the Queen's Club Championships.

Lopez said in a statement he read out at a press conference at Queen's on Wednesday: "'Following reports in media that mentioned my name and my partner, Marc Lopez, I feel it is still important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with events described in relation to the allegations of match fixing.

"Unfortunately, all tennis players are public figures and exposed to having our good name used beyond our control. For that reason, I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations.

"Marc and I had immediately contacted the TIU to fully cooperate, and they confirmed that there had been no investigation about that match at Wimbledon 2017.

"We have full faith in the TIU and the role they play protecting our sport. 'I have always believed in the values of fair play.

"It has been the case during my long career and I stand for the integrity of the game, which is so important. I am now focused on giving my best, as always, and play with 100 per cent focus at Queen’s."

Lopez added: "A long time ago, I think it was British tabloid or someone, they came out with a story about the match of Nieminen and me.

"That was probably 15 or 16 years ago. I saw the article. I went to my lawyers. They had to publish another article saying that I was not involved in any match fixing at that time.

"That was a match that I retired after losing the first set in Long Island. That was probably 15 or 16 years ago. Long time, long time ago. It's the same thing.

"These gamblers, they know, they have information that you maybe are not 100 per cent or that you have an issue, an injury, whatever, and they put a lot of money on your name. That's an issue that we have to solve."

More FELICIANO LOPEZ News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 26 - June 20 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue