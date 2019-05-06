English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Auger-Aliassime ousts friend Shapovalov in Madrid, early exit for Kyrgios

By Opta
Felix Auger-Aliassimecropped

Madrid, May 6: Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Rafael Nadal in the second round of the Madrid Open after beating close friend Denis Shapovalov, while Jan-Lennard Struff knocked Nick Kyrgios out on Sunday (May 5).

Wildcard Auger-Aliassime came through an all-Canadian encounter 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to set up a showdown with Nadal, a five-time winner of the tournament in his homeland.

Teenager Auger-Aliassime levelled up his head-to-head record with his compatriot at 1-1 after breaking three times to secure his 17th win of the season.

Kyrgios made a disappointing start to his clay-court season, losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to German Struff.

Struff will come up against Marin Cilic or Martin Klizan in round two after winning 91 per cent of points on his first serve and fighting back from a break down in the second set.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: HUE 2 - 6 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue