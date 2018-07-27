English

Former champions Azarenka and Murray handed wildcards for Cincinnati Open

Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka had won the tournament in 2013. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, July 27: Former world number ones Victoria Azarenka and Andy Murray have been handed wild cards to compete at the Cincinnati Open next month, the tournament's organisers have said.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka, had last won the Cincinnati Open in 2013, where she beat Serena Williams in the final.

The Belarusian will return to the women's draw for the first time since 2016 as she continues her comeback following a prolonged legal battle over the custody of her son Leo last year.

Murray pulled out of this year's Wimbledon saying his right hip was still not ready for the demands of a Grand Slam. That was after the Scot made a comeback in June at Queen's Club following almost a year out with the injury that required surgery in Australia in January.

Murray, who lifted the Cincinnati crown in 2008 and 2011, last played the event in 2016.

His world ranking has plummeted to 839 after he pulled out of Wimbledon.

"The resumes for Vika and Andy really speak for themselves," tournament Director Andre Silva told the organisers' website.

"I think many tennis fans are eager to see each of them back on the court, and we are pleased to offer them both wild cards to play the Western & Southern Open."

A further seven players - three men and four women - will be handed wild cards for the tournament, which begins on August 11, around two weeks before the US open starts on August 27.

(With inputs from Agencies)

