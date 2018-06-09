English

French Open 2018: Simona Halep battles back against Sloane Stephens to claim elusive first major

Posted By:
Simona Halep of Romania returns to Sloane Stephens of US during their French Open final in Paris
Simona Halep of Romania returns to Sloane Stephens of US during their French Open final in Paris

Paris, June 9: Simona Halep fought back to beat Sloane Stephens and claim an elusive first Grand Slam title with a courageous French Open final performance on Saturday (June 9).

Three times the World No 1 had failed to win a major decider and she looked set for further agony before coming from a set and a break down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Roland Garros.

Runner-up in Paris for the second time last year before suffering an Australian Open final loss to Caroline Wozniacki in January, the persistent Halep was not to be denied in Paris.

The top seed raised her game after struggling with her forehand in the opening set, becoming the first Romanian woman to win a grand slam 40 years after Virginia Ruzici's triumph at the same event.

US Open champion Stephens will be in the top five for the first time next week, but there was to be no second grand slam title after she lost for the first time in a Tour-level final, having won the previous six.

Halep has now gone the distance in every major final and she was finally rewarded on Court Philippe Chatrier, claiming the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen with an inspired comeback.

"Honestly, I can't believe it," Halep said after the game. "In last game I didn't breathe anymore. I did everything I could. It's amazing what is happening now."

"Not the trophy I wanted but it's still beautiful," Stephens said after the match. "Congratulations on your first slam, it looks good on you. No one else I'd rather lose to than the No 1 in the world."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue