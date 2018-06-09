French Open 2018: Simona Halep battles back against Sloane Stephens to claim elusive first major

Three times the World No 1 had failed to win a major decider and she looked set for further agony before coming from a set and a break down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Roland Garros.

Runner-up in Paris for the second time last year before suffering an Australian Open final loss to Caroline Wozniacki in January, the persistent Halep was not to be denied in Paris.

The top seed raised her game after struggling with her forehand in the opening set, becoming the first Romanian woman to win a grand slam 40 years after Virginia Ruzici's triumph at the same event.

US Open champion Stephens will be in the top five for the first time next week, but there was to be no second grand slam title after she lost for the first time in a Tour-level final, having won the previous six.

Halep has now gone the distance in every major final and she was finally rewarded on Court Philippe Chatrier, claiming the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen with an inspired comeback.

"Honestly, I can't believe it," Halep said after the game. "In last game I didn't breathe anymore. I did everything I could. It's amazing what is happening now."

"Not the trophy I wanted but it's still beautiful," Stephens said after the match. "Congratulations on your first slam, it looks good on you. No one else I'd rather lose to than the No 1 in the world."

Source: OPTA