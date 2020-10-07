French Open 2020: Kvitova back in Roland Garros semis after eight years

The two-time Wimbledon champion is back in the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012 after recording a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

Kvitova did not have to defend a break point in a comfortable first set and then came out on top of a more competitive second to beat the world number 66 in 80 minutes.

The winner of an all-American clash between Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin will meet Kvitova in the last four.

A solitary break was enough to settle the first set, Kvitova claiming that in the fourth game when her German opponent sent a backhand long and wrapping up the opener in just 32 minutes with a forehand winner down the line.

Kvitova quickly racked up three break points in first game of second set and struck when Siegemund, who was playing in the second week of a grand slam for the first time, sent a drop shot into the net.

Siegemund did not fold from there, though, forcing four break points and taking the last of those to level matters at 2-2.

Kvitova made an instant response as Siegemund received a time violation and then took a medical timeout, only for the Czech to be broken for a second straight game in a stark contrast to the opening set, which produced just one break point in total.

She moved decisively in front when a volleyed winner secured her third break of the set at 4-3, from which Kvitova held serve and then duly broke again as a double fault ended Siegemund's challenge and sent the seventh seed through.

Data slam: Kvitova's serving spree

Kvitova is yet to drop a set at this tournament and was the clear victor here, winning 61 points to her opponent's 41. The Czech won 14 of 15 points on her first serve in the opening set and had six aces to zero double faults. While there was a clear drop off in the second, any sustained play on serve at that level has the potential to overpower the others left in the tournament.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Kvitova – 22/15 Siegemund – 12/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Kvitova – 6/4 Siegemund – 0/3

BREAK POINTS WON Kvitova – 5/10 Siegemund – 2/5