French Open 2021: Nadal survives set points; begins title defence with win over Popyrin

The Mallorcan will face Richard Gasquet in the second round after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory over powerful Australian Popyrin on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal, eyeing a record 21st Grand Slam title, saved two set points in the third set as Popyrin gave a demonstration of his promise, but the world No.3 finished off the job in in two hours and 23 minutes on a glorious day in the Parisian clay.

Popyrin held to love in his first service game and matched Nadal in the first set before he ballooned a forehand long and wide to go 3-5 down.

Nadal served out the set in typically composed fashion and maintained his momentum in the second, charging into a 4-0 lead.

The third seed lost only three points behind his first serve in the second set, saving the only break point he faced as Popyrin was unable to live with his power and precision.

Popyrin would not go down without a fight, though, and although Nadal levelled at 2-2 after fending off a break point, he was unable to deny the world number 63 a first break for a 4-2 lead.

The 21-year-old failed to win two set points when he tried to serve it out at 5-4 up as Nadal got himself out of trouble and went on to dominate the tie-break, ending the match with a rasping forehand that his opponent returned well wide.

"We're playing best-of-five. The other player needs to win two more sets to beat you, and I know I'm going to be there fighting for every single point," said Nadal of those set points.

"Of course I don't want to lose the set at all, but that's part of the game. You face a player who has decided to go for every shot, so you're in trouble. If he's having success like he did with his serve, then it's difficult to have breaks, and then you're in a tricky position," he added.

