French Open: Ruud overcomes feisty Rune to make history for Norway

Wednesday's encounter was already a history maker, with Ruud having become the first male player from Norway to have reached a major quarterfinal, while Rune was the first from Denmark to make the last eight at Roland Garros.

Yet while Rune at times showed the volatility of youth – albeit with flashes of the quality that makes the world number 40 one of the brightest prospects on the ATP Tour – Ruud's composure got him through in the end as the 23-year-old prevailed 6-1 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Ruud breezed through the first set, striking four aces and 14 winners on his way to claiming the opener 6-1 with a little over 30 minutes on court.

Yet any chances of Rune rolling over were dispelled when the youngster broke Ruud straight back after conceding serve to go 3-2 down in the second set.

Having fended off a break point, the crucial double break came Rune's way to seal the 55-minute second set 6-4.

Rune endured a nervy hold of serve to start the third set, and once again the Dane – vocal in his frustration throughout – showed great resilience to hit back and break immediately after Ruud had nosed ahead at 4-3.

A second break point of the set went missing for Ruud, but the Norwegian was clinical in the tie-break, getting on top of Rune with some aggressive shots to regain the momentum.

With the match edging over three hours, Ruud upped the tempo, easily holding on each of his serves but making Rune work hard on his own.

Three unforced Rune errors handed Ruud three breakpoints, with the chance to serve for the match begging, yet the 19-year-old's resolve came to the fore again as he clawed his way to deuce with a wonderful cross-court forehand.

But this time, Rune could not swing the pendulum in his favour as Ruud broke at the fourth attempt, with a supreme forehand winner down the line sealing his victory.

Data slam: Maiden Grand Slam semi for Ruud

The world number eight is enjoying a fine season. He already has two titles under his belt, including a triumph in Geneva prior to the French Open, which followed on from reaching the semi-finals in the Internazionali d'Italia.

But for the first time in his career, he is into the final four of a major, with Marin Cilic (the fourth Croatian male player to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open Era) standing in his way of a place in the final.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Ruud – 55/24 Rune – 54/46

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Ruud – 13/1 Rune – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON Ruud – 5/17 Rune – 3/6