Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Kanepi keeps up strong run against grand slam seeds by defeating Muguruza

By Stats Perform

Paris, May 22: Kaia Kanepi kept up her strong record against grand slam seeds as she overcame Garbine Muguruza at the French Open.

Muguruza won at Roland Garros in 2016 and also triumphed at last year's WTA Finals.

However, the world number 10 fell to the unseeded Kanepi in her first-round match on Sunday.

Muguruza, seeded 10th, lost 2-6 6-3 6-4 to the Estonian world number 46, who recorded her 10th career win at a major over a player ranked inside the top 10.

Kanepi, who is the oldest player in the women's main draw, also extended her brilliant record against seeds in grand slam tournaments, having now won 19 such matches.

Among active players, only Serena Williams (29), her sister Venus (22) and French Open 10th seed Victoria Azarenka (21) have more such wins.

She will now play Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2022
Recent Tournaments
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Singles
May 21, 2022 - May 29, 2022
ATP Saturn Oil Open:Mens Singles
May 15, 2022 - May 22, 2022
ATP Shymkent 2:Mens Singles
May 15, 2022 - May 22, 2022
ATP Challenger Francavilla al Mare:Mens Singles
May 22, 2022 - May 29, 2022
ATP Internazionali di Tennis - Citta di Vicenza:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments