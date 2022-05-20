Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Nadal all on same side of draw at Roland Garros

By
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all in the top half of the men's draw at the French Open.

Paris, May 20: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the same half of the draw at the French Open, while women's world number one Iga Swiatek will face a qualifier in the first round at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, who will make his Grand Slam return having missed the Australian Open, opens in Paris against Yoshihito Nishioka, while record 21-time grand slam winner Nadal meets Australia's Jordan Thompson.

The veteran pair of Djokovic and Nadal could challenge each other in the quarter-finals in the top half of the draw, where Alcaraz could come across world number three Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic staves off Tsitsipas threat to land sixth Rome title ahead of French Open defenceDjokovic staves off Tsitsipas threat to land sixth Rome title ahead of French Open defence

Alcaraz faces a qualifier in the first round and has won 16 of his last 17 matches, with the one blemish on his remarkable run coming against Sebastian Korda, who the Spaniard could meet in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev will have to get past Argentine Facundo Bagnis in the first round, while Lorenzo Musetti stands in the way of last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas are joined in the wide-open bottom half of the draw by Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, who meet home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon respectively.

In the women's draw, 2020 champion Swiatek comes in as favourite and will look to continue her 28-match winning streak when she faces a qualifier in the first round, as does US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

The Brit will then take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich or Wang Xinyu before a potential last-16 meeting with Ons Jabeur, who first has to get past Poland's Magda Linette.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova – who has a first-round clash with France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo – could set up a quarter-final meeting with Swiatek, but the Pole may have to get past Simona Halep in the fourth round first.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova starts against Diane Parry, while Naomi Osaka was drawn against the in-form Amanda Anisimova, who beat the Japanese in the third round of the Australian Open.

Comments

MORE FRENCH OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | RR vs CSK Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2022
Recent Tournaments
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Singles
May 15, 2022 - May 22, 2022
ATP Shymkent 2:Mens Singles
May 14, 2022 - May 21, 2022
ATP Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon:Mens Singles
May 15, 2022 - May 22, 2022
ATP Challenger Francavilla al Mare:Mens Singles
May 14, 2022 - May 21, 2022
ATP Gonet Geneva Open:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments