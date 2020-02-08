Tennis
Monfils flying the flag in Montpellier, Duckworth breaks new ground

By Peter Thompson
Gael Monfils flying the flag
Gael Monfils flying the flag

Paris, February 8: Top seed Gael Monfils is the only home hope still standing at the Open Sud de France after beating Norbert Gombos in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

The world number nine downed Slovakian Gombos 6-3 6-4 in Montpellier on Friday to stay in contention to win the tournament for a third time.

Filip Krajinovic stands in the way of Monfils and a place in the final after the seventh seed accounted for Gregoire Barrere 6-2 7-5.

Vasek Pospisil moved into the last four when Richard Gasquet retired at 6-1 1-0 down in his homeland due to an abdominal injury.

David Goffin will take on the Canadian after the second seed saw off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

James Duckworth reached his maiden ATP Tour semi-final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) defeat of qualifier Roberto Marcora at the Pune Open.

The 96-ranked Australia will come up against Egor Gerasimov, who came from a set down to beat Kwon Soon-woo 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

Jiri Vesely and Ricardas Berankis will contest the other semi-final after getting past Ilya Ivashka and Yuichi Sugita respectively.

Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
