English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Monfils holds off Wawrinka for Rotterdam title

By Opta
Gael Monfils

Rotterdam, February 18: Gael Monfils survived a Stan Wawrinka fightback to win his first ATP Tour title in over a year at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday (February 17), prevailing 6-3 1-6 6-2.

Monfils - beaten in the final of this event in 2016 - made a strong start against the 2015 champion, putting the Swiss under persistent pressure on his own serve and forcing two breaks as a backhand volley into the net sent the Frenchman a set up.

The second followed a starkly different path, as Wawrinka opened up a 4-0 lead to storm back into contention for the title.

Monfils could not make the most of any of his three opportunities to break back before Wawrinka wrapped up the set on his opponent's serve.

It was Monfils who struck the first blow in the decider and Wawrinka never looked likely to cancel out the early break.

Another dropped service game followed for the Swiss and a misjudged drop shot sealed his fate, leaving him without a Tour crown since May 2017.

For Monfils, this is his first tournament win since the Qatar Open in January 2018.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 1 - 1 CDA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue