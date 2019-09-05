English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gone in under 10 minutes! 48,000 Nadal Vs Federer tickets, set to break the attendance record for a tennis match

By
Gone in under 10 minutes! 48,000 Nadal Vs Federer tickets, set to break the attendance record for a tennis match

Johannesburg, Sep 5: Whopping 48000 tickets for an exhibition tennis match between tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Cape Town were sold out in just 10 minutes by passionate fans. The exhibition match will be held in February 2020.

The game at the Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is set to break the attendance record of 35,681 for a tennis match set by Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010 in Brussels.

A spokeswoman for the organisers of the Cape Town match said the tickets were snapped up online and at ticket outlets.

"We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support," said Janine Handel, chief executive of the Roger Federer Foundation.

"Lines were opened up by (online ticket sellers) Computicket at 0900 and within a record time of fewer than 10 minutes the tickets were sold."

Handel said the organisers would consider erecting additional stands to cater for some of those who could not buy tickets Wednesday.

Prices ranged from 150 to 1950 rand ($10 to 130/9 to 119 euros) and buyers were restricted to a maximum of six for the February 7 exhibition. Spaniard Nadal is ranked second in the world and Swiss Federer third with Serbian Novak Djokovic number one.

(With PTI inputs)

More RAFAEL NADAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue