English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pella books Cecchinato meeting in Umag, Ramanathan's Newport run continues

Posted By: OPTA
Guido Pella books final with Marco Cecchinato
Guido Pella books final with Marco Cecchinato

Umag, July 22: Guido Pella will hope it is third time lucky after reaching the Croatia Open Umag final with victory over Robin Haase on Saturday (July 21).

Unseeded Pella failed to win either of his previous ATP World Tour finals, losing in Rio and Munich in the past two years.

His 6-3 1-6 6-2 victory over Haase set up a meeting with Marco Cecchinato, the French Open semi-finalist having cruised past Marco Trungelliti in straight sets.

Cecchinato only needed 66 minutes to dispatch Trungelliti 6-2 6-1, reeling off 11 successive games to end the Argentine qualifier's dreams.

Sunday's final on American grass in Newport will see Steve Johnson face Ramkumar Ramanathan at the Hall of Fame Championships.

Johnson maintained his 100 per cent record against Marcel Granollers with a 6-3 6-3 victory, his third successive victory over the Spaniard.

Ramanathan's sensational run in Newport has seen him dispatch Victor Estrella Burgos, Denis Kudla and Vasek Pospisil on his way to the last four.

Tim Smyczek was also brushed aside as Ramanathan reached his first Tour final, the Indian winning 6-4 7-5.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue