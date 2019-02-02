India crash out of Davis Cup tennis

Kolkata, February 2: India crashed out of Davis Cup after losing the knockout World Group Qualifiers 1-3 to former champions Italy at the grass courts of Calcutta South Club.
After having the lost the opening two singles ties, there was a ray of hope when Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan came from behind to beat the Italian pair of Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
But in the fourth match, India's top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran proved no match for Italy's Andreas Seppi as he lost 1-4, 4-6.
After Prajnesh's defeat, Ramkumar Ramanathan's final singles rubber was not played.
Later, Indian skipper Mahesh Bhupathi rued the missed chances that cost the team dear.
"We had half-a-chance early and we didn't take it. When you are playing players who have so much experience and are used to playing at a level you have to take your chances. I am a firm believer that if you take your chances, you will get rewarded. That's where the momentum swung," said Bhupathi.