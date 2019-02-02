English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India crash out of Davis Cup tennis

By
Prajnesh Gunneswaran proved no match for Italys Andreas Seppi
Prajnesh Gunneswaran proved no match for Italy's Andreas Seppi

Kolkata, February 2: India crashed out of Davis Cup after losing the knockout World Group Qualifiers 1-3 to former champions Italy at the grass courts of Calcutta South Club.

After having the lost the opening two singles ties, there was a ray of hope when Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan came from behind to beat the Italian pair of Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

But in the fourth match, India's top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran proved no match for Italy's Andreas Seppi as he lost 1-4, 4-6.

After Prajnesh's defeat, Ramkumar Ramanathan's final singles rubber was not played.

Later, Indian skipper Mahesh Bhupathi rued the missed chances that cost the team dear.

"We had half-a-chance early and we didn't take it. When you are playing players who have so much experience and are used to playing at a level you have to take your chances. I am a firm believer that if you take your chances, you will get rewarded. That's where the momentum swung," said Bhupathi.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue