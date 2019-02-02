India crash out of Davis Cup tennis

After having the lost the opening two singles ties, there was a ray of hope when Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan came from behind to beat the Italian pair of Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

But in the fourth match, India's top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran proved no match for Italy's Andreas Seppi as he lost 1-4, 4-6.

Victory for Italy!



Andreas Seppi seals the win 61 64 and holds off a late comeback from India.



After Prajnesh's defeat, Ramkumar Ramanathan's final singles rubber was not played.

Later, Indian skipper Mahesh Bhupathi rued the missed chances that cost the team dear.

"We had half-a-chance early and we didn't take it. When you are playing players who have so much experience and are used to playing at a level you have to take your chances. I am a firm believer that if you take your chances, you will get rewarded. That's where the momentum swung," said Bhupathi.