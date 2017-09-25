It wasn't a protest against Trump, clarifies Kyrgios

Bengaluru, September: Nick Kyrgios just can't stay away from controversies. The latest in the Kyrgios saga came during the rest of the world's Laver Cup tie against Team Europe's Roger Federer where his kneeling down gesture before the game was presumed as part of similar protests staged by the American football team against President Donald Trump .

The temperamental Aussie denied the accusations though.

"I'm doing that before most matches just to remember, you know, the two most important people that have passed away," said Kyrgios in reference to his late grandmother and grandfather.

"I just take a knee to remember those before I go out there and play."

Pressed further if it had anything to do with the Trump protest, the 22-year-old replied in his inimitable style "Serious?".

Whatever damage control Kyrgios tried to make did not have an effect on the Twitterati as the key board warriors went bersek.

Earlier, American football had enacted a similar gesture during the US national anthem protesting against racial inequality. Trump said he wants such players who kneel to be fired.

