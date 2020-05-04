Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It is important to focus on learning new skills during lockdown: Paes

By Pti
It is important to focus on learning new skills during lockdown: Paes

New Delhi, May 4: Indian tennis great Leander Paes on Monday stressed on the need to focus on learning new skills during the coronavirus-forced lockdown to keep oneself mentally and physically fit.

Speaking at an Education Webinar for coaches, jointly organised by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paes touched upon various topics including his junior days, transition to men's circuit, the role mental fitness plays in tennis, dealing with pressure, nutritional knowledge and coaching tips.

"It is important to focus on learning new skills during the lockdown," Paes said on how to best utilise the time away from tennis action and keep oneself active and mentally fit.

India has been under lockdown for more than a month now to contain the highly contagious disease, raising concerns about mental health of athletes. Talking about what keeps him going even at the age of 46, Paes said: "For me, the relationships that I have had through tennis are the things that I cherish the most.

"Those relationships over generations are what's special," the 18-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying by AITA's official website.

The Atlanta Olympic bronze medallist also went down memory lane and singled out RK Khanna and Anil Khanna for special mention. "When I started playing tennis, R.K Khanna was the president of the AITA. I would not be who I am today without Khanna because he actually helped me in the juniors, as a 14 or 15 year-old," he said.

"He helped me get into the ITF junior team. At that point, my family could not afford all the international coaching. And after that, Anil Khanna, who was the president, took over the mantle of support."

Paes also had a message for coaches who had joined the webinar. "Greatest joy you can have is to see your students do well at tennis. Use the sport as a vehicle to make them good human beings," he signed off.

More LEANDER PAES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 42,836 | World - 3,563,689
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 22:54 [IST]
Other articles published on May 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue