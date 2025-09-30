English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Japan Open: Alcaraz clinches Tokyo crown with straight sets win over Fritz

By Patrick Hayes

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ousted America's Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open in a straight sets, 6-4 6-4 victory.

The Spaniard wrapped up the first set inside 49 minutes, breaking serve in the ninth game, before going on to stamp his authority on the final.

Japan Open Alcaraz clinches Tokyo crown with straight sets win over Fritz

The reigning US Open champion broke immediately in the second set, and raced into a 5-1 lead.

While the world number five reeled off the following three games to come within a game of completing an impressive comeback, Alcaraz's championship quality told, as he secured the win in style with an outrageous drop shot.

"It's my first year coming here to Tokyo and I feel at home. I can see how special this tournament is for many, many reasons," Alcaraz said after his win.

"I want to say thanks, and hopefully I'll see you soon, and see you next year."

Data Debrief: Alcaraz's eighth title of the season

Alcaraz overcame Fritz to win the Tokyo title for the first time, securing his eighth trophy of the season.

The victory marked his 24th career tour-level title, avenging his recent Laver Cup defeat to Fritz.

Alcaraz has now recorded 67 ATP wins this season, reaching 10 tour-level finals in the process.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Recent Tournaments
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Villena Open:Mens Singles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Braga Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 22, 2025 - Sep 30, 2025
ATP Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships:Mens Singles
Sep 23, 2025 - Oct 01, 2025
ATP China Open:Mens Doubles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Open de Vendée:Mens Singles
Sep 28, 2025 - Oct 05, 2025
ATP Villena Open:Mens Doubles
+More
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out