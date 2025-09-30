Stars Golf League 2026: AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Ryan Giggs & Alan Shearer Among Global Icons To Tee Off With Golfing Legends in Dubai

Mohun Bagan Kicked Out of AFC Champions League 2 after No Show in Sepahan Encounter

Japan Open: Alcaraz clinches Tokyo crown with straight sets win over Fritz By Patrick Hayes Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ousted America's Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open in a straight sets, 6-4 6-4 victory.

The Spaniard wrapped up the first set inside 49 minutes, breaking serve in the ninth game, before going on to stamp his authority on the final.

The reigning US Open champion broke immediately in the second set, and raced into a 5-1 lead.

While the world number five reeled off the following three games to come within a game of completing an impressive comeback, Alcaraz's championship quality told, as he secured the win in style with an outrageous drop shot.

"It's my first year coming here to Tokyo and I feel at home. I can see how special this tournament is for many, many reasons," Alcaraz said after his win.

"I want to say thanks, and hopefully I'll see you soon, and see you next year."

Data Debrief: Alcaraz's eighth title of the season

Alcaraz overcame Fritz to win the Tokyo title for the first time, securing his eighth trophy of the season.

The victory marked his 24th career tour-level title, avenging his recent Laver Cup defeat to Fritz.

Alcaraz has now recorded 67 ATP wins this season, reaching 10 tour-level finals in the process.