Edmund advances in New York, Carballes Baena dethrones Buenos Aires champ

Edmund – the eighth seed – defeated Japanese opponent Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5 6-4 at the ATP Tour 250 tournament on Tuesday (February 11).

The Brit won 86 per cent of his first serves as he earned a clash with Dominik Koepfer after one hour, 44 minutes.

German Koepfer defeated last year's runner-up Brayden Schnur 7-5 6-4 in the opening round.

Kevin Anderson – the 2018 champion in New York – was stunned 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by qualifier Jason Jung, who will face Cameron Norrie after the seventh seed beat Brian Shi 7-5 6-3.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thompson accounted for veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6 (7-2), Yoshihito Nishioka outlasted Henri Laaksonen 6-3 0-6 6-2, Paolo Lorenzi prevailed 4-6 6-4 6-0 over Danilo Petrovic and Go Soeda went down 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 to Kwon Soon-woo.

At the Argentina Open, Cecchinato's title defence was ended by Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round.

Cecchinato was upstaged 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Carballes Baena, who saved five of six break points on the clay in Buenos Aires.

Next up is Casper Ruud after the eighth seed blitzed Pablo Andujar 6-2 6-3.

Fellow seed Laslo Djere and Albert Ramos-Vinolas also progressed to the last 16, along with Facundo Bagnis, Juan Ignacio Londero, Pedro Sousa, Pedro Martinez and Jozef Kovalik.