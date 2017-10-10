Laver Cup: Team Europe enjoys mini reunion

Bengaluru, October 10: The inaugural edition of the Laver Cup, held this year in September, was a grand success. And why wouldn't it be. It was a dream come true for the tennis fans where they saw the top stars playing with each other. And it is needless to say that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal playing together stole the show. Just a few weeks after the event the European team was spotted enjoying dinner in Shanghai.

The event, which saw two teams, namely a Team World and a Team Europe, was held at Prague's O2 Arena, and it indeed was a glamorous affair. While Europe was captained by former legend Bjorn Borg, team World was led by John McEnroe.

Sam Querrey, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe made up Team World. But the show stealer was Team Europe, which consisted of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych. No points for guessing that the two legends guided their team to lift the inaugural trophy.

And it seems that the tournament which is named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver indeed brought the players closer. Swiss great Federer posted a picture on social media showing the members of the European team having dinner together. Now that's a picture that would surely make the fans happy.

We all missed @LaverCup so much that we had to have a reunion in Shanghai 🇨🇳 ...@tomasberdych we saved you a seat! pic.twitter.com/lnt2ixCDBi — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 10, 2017

Enjoying a mini reunion of sorts, the 19-time Grand Slam winner added a comment saying that they were already scheming against Team World for next year's event to be held in Chicago.