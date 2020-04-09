Tennis
Lockdown Days: Leander Paes comes up with frying pan challenge

By
Leander Paes
Leander Paes has come with a different challenge during the lockdown days.

Bengaluru, April 9: Indian tennis ace Leander Paes, who is on his swansong season on the ATP tour, has come up with a new frying pan challenge, urging fans to take up the same as they spend time at their homes during the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, tennis legend Roger Federer had posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall.

The Swiss maestro also urged fans and celebrities, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc to take up the challenge.

However, Paes has decided to come up with something different and has opted for the frying pan challenge.

"Here''s a challenge for you guys while we''re in lockdown! How many can you do? I''m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the Frying Pan Challenge, tag me, and I''ll share the best few!" Paes tweeted along with the video of him hitting no-look volleys with a frying pan.

Mahesh Bhupathi, who had partnered Paes in men''s doubles for many years in the past, was in awe of the 46-year-old.

Quoting the video put on ATP Twitter handle, Bhupathi wrote, "Man can volley with anything."

Earlier world No.1, Djokovic had done something similar during the lockdown days.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion had uploaded a video on Twitter with the caption "competition never stops #tennisathome" - of him taking part in an epic indoor battle using frying pans.

The coronavirus pandemic has virtually brought the tennis season to a grinding halt with both the ATP and WTA suspending all tournaments till further notice.

(With inputs from ATP)

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
