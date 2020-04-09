Lockdown Days: Leander Paes comes up with frying pan challenge

Earlier this week, tennis legend Roger Federer had posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall.

The Swiss maestro also urged fans and celebrities, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, etc to take up the challenge.

However, Paes has decided to come up with something different and has opted for the frying pan challenge.

"Here''s a challenge for you guys while we''re in lockdown! How many can you do? I''m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the Frying Pan Challenge, tag me, and I''ll share the best few!" Paes tweeted along with the video of him hitting no-look volleys with a frying pan.

Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do?



I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! 😁#TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge pic.twitter.com/V2rDlfEY4v — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 8, 2020

Mahesh Bhupathi, who had partnered Paes in men''s doubles for many years in the past, was in awe of the 46-year-old.

Quoting the video put on ATP Twitter handle, Bhupathi wrote, "Man can volley with anything."

Guy can volley with anything 😳😇 https://t.co/J0ssEg6334 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 8, 2020

Earlier world No.1, Djokovic had done something similar during the lockdown days.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion had uploaded a video on Twitter with the caption "competition never stops #tennisathome" - of him taking part in an epic indoor battle using frying pans.

The coronavirus pandemic has virtually brought the tennis season to a grinding halt with both the ATP and WTA suspending all tournaments till further notice.

