Londero on track for back-to-back Cordoba titles, Schwartzman reaches QFs

By Sacha Pisani
Juan Ignacio Londero next meet Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere
Juan Ignacio Londero next meet Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere

Cordoba (Argentina), February 7: Defending champion Juan Ignacio Londero returned to the Cordoba Open quarter-finals, while top seed Diego Schwartzman also advanced.

Londero progressed to the last eight of the ATP 250 tournament thanks to a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentinian compatriot Pedro Cachin on Thursday (February 6).

Cordoba was the scene of Londero's breakthrough ATP Tour title last year, the Argentine player capping a fairytale week by overcoming countryman Guido Pella in three sets.

Next up for Londero on the red clay is Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere, who beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4.

"I was a little nervous and that's why I talked to myself a lot and that's how I got in the game. The way I have to activate [myself] is by encouraging myself a lot. If I keep quiet, that doesn't happen. It was a game with many nerves for me, and I am glad I won it in straight sets," Londero said.

"For me, it is more a motivation than a pressure to play in Cordoba and try to defend the title. If I had to defend the tournament elsewhere, without having the support of my family, my friends who can see me live, the truth is that I think it would be more difficult anywhere else. I have been having a good time."

Albert Ramos-Vinolas – the fifth seed – outlasted Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to set up a clash with Schwartzman, who defeated Jaume Munar 6-1 7-5.

Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
