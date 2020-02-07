Londero on track for back-to-back Cordoba titles, Schwartzman reaches QFs

Londero progressed to the last eight of the ATP 250 tournament thanks to a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentinian compatriot Pedro Cachin on Thursday (February 6).

Cordoba was the scene of Londero's breakthrough ATP Tour title last year, the Argentine player capping a fairytale week by overcoming countryman Guido Pella in three sets.

Next up for Londero on the red clay is Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere, who beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4.

Así sentenció del triunfo @juanlondero ante @pecachin1 en el duelo cordobés del @CordobaOpen El Topo se medirá en cuartos de final ante el serbio Laslo Djere. pic.twitter.com/30sSpVHa8L — Córdoba Open (@CordobaOpen) February 7, 2020

"I was a little nervous and that's why I talked to myself a lot and that's how I got in the game. The way I have to activate [myself] is by encouraging myself a lot. If I keep quiet, that doesn't happen. It was a game with many nerves for me, and I am glad I won it in straight sets," Londero said.

"For me, it is more a motivation than a pressure to play in Cordoba and try to defend the title. If I had to defend the tournament elsewhere, without having the support of my family, my friends who can see me live, the truth is that I think it would be more difficult anywhere else. I have been having a good time."

Albert Ramos-Vinolas – the fifth seed – outlasted Pablo Andujar 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to set up a clash with Schwartzman, who defeated Jaume Munar 6-1 7-5.